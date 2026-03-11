/Fliers to pay up to $200 extra for Air India flights amid ATF price hike during Iran war. All you need to know

Google Preferred
Published: Mar 11, 2026, 12:48 IST | Updated: Mar 11, 2026, 13:00 IST
Air India announces fuel surcharge Photograph: (AI-Generated image)

Indian fliers will face an immediate increase in Air India ticket costs starting Thursday (Mar 12). The airline has confirmed that escalating aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices, exacerbated by supply interruptions from the Strait of Hormuz conflict, are forcing an increase in levy.

As the war between the United States, Israel, and Iran rages on in West Asia, Indians starting Thursday (Mar 12) would have to shell out extra money for Air India flight tickets as fuel prices rise. The flight operator in a press release said that since early March 2026, the price of aviation turbine fuel (ATF) has "escalated" due to "supply interruptions" and fliers will now face an added surcharge. How much extra would you have to pay for an Air India ticket? All you need to know.

Customers have to pay as ATF prices rise

Air India said that the surcharge will be applicable for both domestic and international routes, and also on the flights operated on Air India Express routes. "Since early March 2026, aviation turbine fuel (ATF), which accounts for nearly 40% of an airline's operating costs, has seen significant price escalation due to supply interruptions. In India, this pressure is amplified by high Excise Duty and VAT on ATF in major metro cities such as Delhi and Mumbai, magnifying the impact and placing substantial strain on airline operating economics," said Air India in its Tuesday (Mar 10) release.

How much extra would Air India fliers pay now?

According to the press release, the price increase will be imposed in multiple phases. Here's a breakdown:

Phase 1: Air India fuel surcharge hike

In the first phase, starting March 12, 2026, domestic air travel and flights to SAARC countries, which were previously free of any additional levies, will now attract a surcharge of INR 399.

Those flying to the Middle East will have to pay a $10 surcharge. Meanwhile, travellers to Southeast Asia, who earlier paid a $40 levy, will now face an additional $20 levy, bringing the total to $60. Travel to Africa will see the levy increase to $90 from $60.

RouteNew SurchargePrevious Surcharge
Domestic flights₹399None
SAARC countries₹399None
Middle East$10Not specified
Southeast Asia$60$40
Africa$90$60

Phase 2: Air India fuel surcharge hike

The second phase, starting March 18, will introduce higher fuel surcharges for long-haul routes. Travel to Europe will include an additional $125 levy, up from the earlier $100. Passengers flying to Australia and North America will face a $200 surcharge, compared with the previous $150.

RouteNew SurchargePrevious Surcharge
Europe$125$100
North America$200$150
Australia$200$150

Phase 3: Air India fuel surcharge hike

A third phase, covering routes to Far East destinations such as Hong Kong, Japan and South Korea, will be announced later.

RouteStatus
Hong KongTo be announced
JapanTo be announced
South KoreaTo be announced

I have already booked my Air India tickets; will I also need to pay an additional surcharge?

Air India clarified that tickets booked before the new surcharge dates will not be affected, unless passengers change their travel dates or itineraries, which would require the fare to be recalculated.

Moohita Kaur Garg

