/Fliers to pay up to $200 extra for Air India flights amid ATF price hike during Iran war. All you need to know

As the war between the United States, Israel, and Iran rages on in West Asia, Indians starting Thursday (Mar 12) would have to shell out extra money for Air India flight tickets as fuel prices rise. The flight operator in a press release said that since early March 2026, the price of aviation turbine fuel (ATF) has "escalated" due to "supply interruptions" and fliers will now face an added surcharge. How much extra would you have to pay for an Air India ticket? All you need to know.

Customers have to pay as ATF prices rise

Air India said that the surcharge will be applicable for both domestic and international routes, and also on the flights operated on Air India Express routes. "Since early March 2026, aviation turbine fuel (ATF), which accounts for nearly 40% of an airline's operating costs, has seen significant price escalation due to supply interruptions. In India, this pressure is amplified by high Excise Duty and VAT on ATF in major metro cities such as Delhi and Mumbai, magnifying the impact and placing substantial strain on airline operating economics," said Air India in its Tuesday (Mar 10) release.

How much extra would Air India fliers pay now?

According to the press release, the price increase will be imposed in multiple phases. Here's a breakdown:

Phase 1: Air India fuel surcharge hike

In the first phase, starting March 12, 2026, domestic air travel and flights to SAARC countries, which were previously free of any additional levies, will now attract a surcharge of INR 399.

Those flying to the Middle East will have to pay a $10 surcharge. Meanwhile, travellers to Southeast Asia, who earlier paid a $40 levy, will now face an additional $20 levy, bringing the total to $60. Travel to Africa will see the levy increase to $90 from $60.

Route New Surcharge Previous Surcharge Domestic flights ₹399 None SAARC countries ₹399 None Middle East $10 Not specified Southeast Asia $60 $40 Africa $90 $60

Phase 2: Air India fuel surcharge hike

The second phase, starting March 18, will introduce higher fuel surcharges for long-haul routes. Travel to Europe will include an additional $125 levy, up from the earlier $100. Passengers flying to Australia and North America will face a $200 surcharge, compared with the previous $150.

Route New Surcharge Previous Surcharge Europe $125 $100 North America $200 $150 Australia $200 $150

Phase 3: Air India fuel surcharge hike

A third phase, covering routes to Far East destinations such as Hong Kong, Japan and South Korea, will be announced later.

Route Status Hong Kong To be announced Japan To be announced South Korea To be announced

I have already booked my Air India tickets; will I also need to pay an additional surcharge?