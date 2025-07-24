/Ex Maldives minister praises India ahead of PM Modi's first visit after diplomatic tensions, says 'Whenever we dial...'

Ahead of the state visit of the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, scheduled for July 25-26, a former minister praised New Delhi for being a prompt responder during the time of need. PM Modi is expected to visit the country a year after the diplomatic tensions with the Maldives. The former foreign minister Abdulla Shahid said that India was always the first responder whenever his country sought help. The minister said Indians have "big hearts" as, despite the tensions between the two nations, India continued with its aid to the Maldives, which showed maturity and generosity.

“The relationship between the Maldives and India has always demonstrated that India is the first responder. Whenever we dial the international line, India responds first. It is for many reasons. First and foremost, because Indian people have a big heart and they are always ready to assist the Maldives in the neighbourhood, they are most generous," Shahid said in his statement.

The minister said that India decided to keep the people-to-people relationship even after the high-voltage drama erupted after objectionable remarks by a few ex-ministers of the Maldives on the Indian PM.

“…India is so close to the Maldives geographically. Whenever anything of urgency and distress happens in the Maldives, India has never let us down…the increase in aid by the Indian government shows the generosity and maturity," the minister added. Shahid said that it is important for Maldives to respect the friendship and do not use it for its political benefits.

He calls the political leaders of the country to not treat India as a “punching bag for political convenience.” He said that the ground reality hits Maldives quickly, easily, and “that is what we are seeing.”