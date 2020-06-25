COVID-19: CBSE cancels class X board exams; class XII exams 'for students who opt for it'

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta today informed the Supreme Court that the Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) has decided to cancel 10th and 12th exams scheduled for July 1 to 15.

"As soon as conditions will be conducive, we could conduct the CBSE class 12 examinations for students who opt for it," India's Solicitor General said.

"Scheme has been formulated for assessment of class XII students on the basis of last exams," the government told India's top court.

The ICSE board also cancelled class 10th and 12 board exams. However, ICSE doesn't agree to give the option to students to write exam later, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the Supreme Court.

CBSE had announced the date sheet for the pending class 10 and 12 board exams in May after it was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic as a lockdown was imposed on March 25. The CBSE had said that class 10th exams would be staggered on four dates, starting July 1.

Several schools had resorted to online classes as the coronavirus cases began to climb in March in India. The Delhi government had earlier requested the central government to promote Class X and XII students based on internal exams.