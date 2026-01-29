/Economic Survey 2025 26 big takeaways: Growth to remain steady but external risks a worry

Indian Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey in Parliament on Thursday (Jan 29), The survey that formally kicks off the countdown to the Union Budget to be presented on Sunday, February 1, projected the GDP growth in the range of 6.8 to 7.2 per cent in 2026-27, which is marginally lower than 7.4 per cent estimated in the current fiscal.
What is the Economic Survey?
The Economic Survey is often described as India’s annual "report card". It offers a data-heavy review of how the economy performed over the past year and sets the tone for what lies ahead. While the Budget focuses on future decisions, the Survey explains the past, what worked, what did not, and where the risks lie. In practical terms, it gives policymakers and lawmakers the context behind the numbers that will appear in the Budget speech.
Here we take a look the big takeaways of the survey
- Strong, stable currency is aimed to achieve the goal of Viksit Bharat and global influence
- Falling rupee valuation due to foreign capital flows drying up does not accurately reflect India’s stellar economic fundamentals
- India needs to produce competitively to realise the potential of trade agreements
- FY27 will marginally be slower due to the GST rejig, despite reforms converting global uncertainty into opportunity
- State-level fiscal populism is a concern, while rising revenue deficit and conditional cash transfers are crowding out capital expenditure
- Geopolitics, trade fragmentation, and leveraged AI investments pose heightened risks
- India has strong domestic fundamentals but there is persistent external vulnerability via capital flows and currency pressures