/Economic Survey 2025 26 big takeaways: Growth to remain steady but external risks a worry

Indian Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Economic Survey in Parliament on Thursday (Jan 29), The survey that formally kicks off the countdown to the Union Budget to be presented on Sunday, February 1, projected the GDP growth in the range of 6.8 to 7.2 per cent in 2026-27, which is marginally lower than 7.4 per cent estimated in the current fiscal.

What is the Economic Survey?

The Economic Survey is often described as India’s annual "report card". It offers a data-heavy review of how the economy performed over the past year and sets the tone for what lies ahead. While the Budget focuses on future decisions, the Survey explains the past, what worked, what did not, and where the risks lie. In practical terms, it gives policymakers and lawmakers the context behind the numbers that will appear in the Budget speech.

Here we take a look the big takeaways of the survey