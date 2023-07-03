ugc_banner

Drone hovered over PM Modi's residence in New Delhi, probe underway

New Delhi, IndiaEdited By: Srishti Singh SisodiaUpdated: Jul 03, 2023, 09:13 AM IST

File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photograph:(Reuters)

Story highlights

Delhi Police said that a probe was launched after the Special Protection Group (SPG) contacted around 5:30am (IST) to inform about the drone 

A drone was spotted above Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence on Monday (July 3) morning.

Delhi Police said that a probe was launched after the Special Protection Group (SPG) contacted around 5:30am (India Standard Time) to inform about the drone in the no-flying zone above PM Modi's residence was received. 

more to follow 

