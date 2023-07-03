Drone hovered over PM Modi's residence in New Delhi, probe underway
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photograph:(Reuters)
Story highlights
Delhi Police said that a probe was launched after the Special Protection Group (SPG) contacted around 5:30am (IST) to inform about the drone
A drone was spotted above Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence on Monday (July 3) morning.
Delhi Police said that a probe was launched after the Special Protection Group (SPG) contacted around 5:30am (India Standard Time) to inform about the drone in the no-flying zone above PM Modi's residence was received.
more to follow
