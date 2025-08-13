/DRDO's Jaisalmer guest house manager allegedly spying for Pakistan arrested

LOGIN
Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Edited By Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Aug 13, 2025
Story highlights

On Tuesday (August 12), a suspected Pakistani spy was arrested in Jaisalmer in Rajasthan. The accused was identified as Mahendra Prasad, a contractual employee of the DRDO guest house.

On Tuesday (August 12), a suspected Pakistani spy was arrested in Jaisalmer in Rajasthan. The accused was identified as Mahendra Prasad, a contractual employee of the DRDO guest house at Chandan Field Firing Range. HE was arrested by Police CID (Security) Intelligence.

Prasad, a native of Palyun, Almora (Uttarakhand), was in constant contact with Pakistani intelligence handler and was allegedly leaking sensitive information.

