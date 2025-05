In India's Rajasthan, a Jaisalmer resident has been arrested for allegedly spying for Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). The arrest comes in the aftermath of the horrific Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed. The responsibility for the attack was earlier taken by The Resistance Front (TRF), believed to be a proxy for Lashkar-e-Taiba, a Pakistan-based organisation. TRF has since withdrawn its earlier claim and says that it was made during an online breach. India, however, has taken decisive steps against Pakistan for sponsoring terrorism.

ISI spy identified

As per an official release, the man identified as Pathan Khan visited Pakistan in 2013, and there he came in contact with Pakistan's spy agency. Khan, as per an ANI report, was detained about a month ago and has been questioned since then. He was formally arrested on 1 May 2025. A case has been registered against him under the Official Secrets Act, 1923.

(More to follow)