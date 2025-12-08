/Don’t 'selectively target' Indians: MEA seeks assurance from China after Shanghai airport row

Days after an Indian national repotedly singled out and detained at the Sanghai Airport for 18 hours, The Ministry of External Affairs on Monday (Dec 08) issued a firm Massage to China against mistreatment of its citizens, saying Indians transiting through Chinese airports should not be "selectively targeted, arbitrarily detained or harassed" and urged Beijing to "respect" regulations concerning international air travel.

"We fully share your concern following the recent incident at Shanghai airport that you have cited. We expect the Chinese authorities to provide assurances that Indian citizens transiting through Chinese airports will not be selectively targeted, arbitrarily detained or harassed and that regulations governing international air travel will be respected by the Chinese side," MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

The statement follows growing concerns regarding the selective targeting of Indian nationals in China. Jaiswal was responding to a query related to Arunachal Women Pema Wangjom Thongdok, who was detained and questioned at the Shanghai airport, with Chinese officials claiming her Indian passport was invalid since Arunachal Pradesh is part of China.

The MEA also advised Indians travelling to China or transiting through a Chinese airport to remain alert. "MEA would advise Indian nationals to exercise due discretion while travelling to or transiting through China," the MEA spokesperson added.

Thangdok, a UK-based Indian national, was travelling from London to Japan in November with a layover in Shanghai, when she was singled out and "humiliated" by Chinese immigration officials and was confined to the transit area without proper food and facilities.

India, at the time, raised a strong objection over the incident involving Thongdok, calling the detention "arbitrary" and lodging a strong demarche with China in both Beijing and New Delhi.

China, however, rejected allegations of harassment levelled by Thongdok and stated that "the lawful rights and interests of the person concerned were fully protected and no compulsory measures were taken on her."

India–China travel resumes after five years

India and China resumed direct flights in October 2025, ending a freeze imposed after the 2020 border clashes at Galwan and pandemic restrictions. India also restored tourist visas for Chinese nationals, while China eased visa rules for Indian travellers.

The reopening followed sustained diplomatic engagement, military-level talks and confidence-building measures along the border, signalling a broader thaw and a push to normalise travel, trade and people-to-people movement between India and China.

