/IndiGo crisis: Refunds worth Rs 827 crore initiated, remaining claims under process, says airline

IndiGo on Monday (Dec 08) claimed that it had processed refunds worth Rs 827 crores as of today, with the remaining refunds for cancellations under process to get issued till December 15, 2015. The statement from the airlines came after multiple complaints by customers, prompting the union government to take strict action against the carrier, including directives to ensure repayments for cancelled bookings.

"Over 4500 bags have been delivered to respective customers, and we are on track to deliver the rest in the next 36 hours." The airlines also claimed that they have assisted over 2 lakh customers every day, across various communication channels, IndiGo said in a statement.

"The airlines said it has facilitated stranded customers and arranged over 9,500 hotel rooms, and close to 10,000 cabs/buses between December 1 to December 7."

The Indigo encountered severe operational disruptions after the government implemented flight duty time regulations, requiring longer rest periods for pilots and crew. IndiGo’s previously frozen hiring left it short-staffed, leading to over 1,000 flight cancellations in three days, triggering crowding across the airports and thousands of passengers stranded.

Informing about the current state of the operations, "Today (December 8), we are all set to operate over 1800 flights, connecting all stations that we operate to. We have optimised our operations and managed to reduce the number of cancellations, which are being notified to customers in advance, and our on-time performance (OTP) has also improved to 91% across the network," the airline stated.

"Over 1800 flights operate, which is up from 1,650 yesterday, and 90% on-time performance (OTP) across the entire network has been registered, up from 75% yesterday," the statement read.

Earlier in the day, Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu addressed the ongoing IndiGo crisis in the Rajya Sabha, saying the issues faced by passengers were linked to the airline's internal crew rostering and operational planning, and not the Aircraft Maintenance and Scheduling System (AMSS). Naidu emphasised that the government is working to ensure safety and hassle-free travel for passengers.