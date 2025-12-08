/Earthquake of 7.6 magnitude hits Japan, tsunami warning issued

A powerful 7.6-magnitude earthquake struck off Japan’s northeast coast late on Monday (December 8), prompting the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) to issue tsunami alerts for Hokkaido as well as Aomori and Iwate prefectures. According to the agency, waves could reach heights of up to three metres (about 10 feet). The earthquake, which occurred at 11:15 pm local time, was felt across broad areas of northern and eastern Japan. JMA reported that the epicentre was roughly 80 km (50 miles) offshore from Aomori and about 50 km (30 miles) deep.
In July 2025, a magnitude of 5.5 earthquake struck a sparsely populated island area in southwestern Japan. The earthquake originated off the Tokara Islands in Kagoshima Prefecture, though no tsunami alert was issued. In the same month, Russia’s Kamchatka Peninsula experienced a far stronger 8.8-magnitude earthquake, generating tsunami waves that affected nearby countries. It was the most powerful earthquake recorded globally in over a decade. For comparison, Japan previously endured a 9.1-magnitude megathrust quake in 2011, which unleashed a massive tsunami and caused widespread destruction.
Earthquakes do's and don'ts
- Repair deep plaster cracks in ceilings and foundations. Get expert advice if there are signs of structural defects.
- Anchor overhead lighting fixtures to the ceiling.
- Follow the BIS codes relevant to your area for building standards
- Fasten shelves securely to walls.
- Place large or heavy objects on lower shelves.
- Do not move from where you are. However, move away from buildings, trees, streetlights, and utility wires.
- DROP to the ground; take COVER by getting under a sturdy table or other piece of furniture; and HOLD ON until the shaking stops. If there is no a table or desk near you, cover your face and head with your arms and crouch in an inside corner of the building.
- Protect yourself by staying under the lintel of an inner door, in the corner of a room, under a table, or even under a bed.
- Stay away from glass, windows, outside doors and walls, and anything that could fall, (such as lighting fixtures or furniture).