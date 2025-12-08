/Earthquake of 7.6 magnitude hits Japan, tsunami warning issued

A powerful 7.6-magnitude earthquake struck off Japan’s northeast coast late on Monday (December 8), prompting the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) to issue tsunami alerts for Hokkaido as well as Aomori and Iwate prefectures. According to the agency, waves could reach heights of up to three metres (about 10 feet). The earthquake, which occurred at 11:15 pm local time, was felt across broad areas of northern and eastern Japan. JMA reported that the epicentre was roughly 80 km (50 miles) offshore from Aomori and about 50 km (30 miles) deep.