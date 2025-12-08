LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Inside Rafael: How the company behind Iron Dome and Iron Beam became a leader in missile defence systems

Inside Rafael: How the company behind Iron Dome and Iron Beam became a leader in missile defence systems

Subhadra Srivastava
Edited By Subhadra Srivastava
Published: Dec 08, 2025, 21:20 IST | Updated: Dec 08, 2025, 21:20 IST

The company which was established in 1948 under Israel’s Ministry of Defence, has steadily transformed into a global leader in interception technology, precision weapons, and integrated battlefield systems.

Introduction: The Defence Company That Quietly Changed Modern Warfare
1 / 7

Introduction: The Defence Company That Quietly Changed Modern Warfare

For more than seven decades, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems has evolved from a modest post-independence research unit of Israel into one of the world’s most influential defence manufacturers. The company which was established in 1948 under Israel’s Ministry of Defence, has steadily transformed into a global leader in interception technology, precision weapons, and integrated battlefield systems. Its breakthroughs, most notably Iron Dome, David’s Sling, the Trophy Active Protection System, and the newly operational Iron Beam laser weapon, have reshaped modern air and missile defence. Rafael’s systems, today, are deployed by dozens of militaries, including 20 NATO members, and are credited with some of the highest real-world interception rates ever recorded.

How Rafael Rose
2 / 7
(Photograph: RAFAEL Advanced Defense Systems)

How Rafael Rose

According to the official website, Rafael’s ascent began with Israel’s early security challenges, which required indigenous, rapidly adaptable solutions. Over time, the company developed expertise in missiles, electro-optics, guidance, propulsion, and later cyber and AI technologies. Its first global breakthroughs of Rafael came through innovations such as the Python air-to-air missile and the Trophy active protection system, the world’s first operational anti-tank defence for armoured vehicles.

The Systems That Redefined Modern Air Defence
3 / 7
(Photograph: RAFAEL Advanced Defense Systems)

The Systems That Redefined Modern Air Defence

Rafael’s flagship achievement is Iron Dome, developed with US backing and now regarded as the world’s most successful short-range interception system. The Tamir missile destroys incoming rockets, artillery shells and UAVs with success rates above 90 per cent. David’s Sling, designed to intercept medium-range ballistic and cruise missiles, and the SPYDER family, offering protection up to roughly 160 km, have created a multi-layered air defence portfolio now exported or sought after worldwide. These systems have shaped global thinking on missile defence, prompting several countries to develop or attempt their own 'Iron Dome-like' systems.

Iron Beam: A Step Into the Age of Laser Warfare
4 / 7
(Photograph: RAFAEL Advanced Defense Systems)

Iron Beam: A Step Into the Age of Laser Warfare

Rafael’s newest milestone is Iron Beam, a high-energy laser interceptor intended to counter rockets, mortars and UAVs at near-zero cost per shot. According to Rafael, the system became operational around late 2024 to early 2025, representing the world’s first functional integration of high-energy laser interception into national air defence architecture. Iron Beam is designed to complement Iron Dome, providing an economical solution to mass-launch threats where interceptor stockpiles may be strained.

Achievements Today: A Global Network Shaped by Innovation
5 / 7

Achievements Today: A Global Network Shaped by Innovation

Rafael now supports customers across 20 NATO states and operates through 30 subsidiaries and joint ventures worldwide, according to the company. Its technologies are deployed across the US, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Africa, reinforcing its status as a world leader in missile defence, electro-optics, autonomous systems and advanced guidance.

The Technology Behind Its Global Edge
6 / 7

The Technology Behind Its Global Edge

Rafael’s portfolio includes advanced aerodynamics, missile systems, autonomous platforms, electro-optic targeting, AI-powered command systems, RF technologies, cyber capabilities and even quantum-based innovations. This wide technological base enables rapid adaptation—turning emerging scientific advances into deployable operational systems with unusual speed.

Why Rafael Continues to Shape the Future of Defence
7 / 7
(Photograph: RAFAEL Advanced Defense Systems)

Why Rafael Continues to Shape the Future of Defence

With more than 10,000 employees and thousands of subcontractors, Rafael is now one of Israel’s largest and most strategically important defence companies. Its systems remain combat-proven, highly exported and essential to modern military strategy, particularly in an era shaped by drones, saturation attacks and precision threats.

Trending Photo

Golden Globes 2026 key nominations in films: Sinners, Bugonia, Hamnet and more
10

Golden Globes 2026 key nominations in films: Sinners, Bugonia, Hamnet and more

Inside Rafael: How the company behind Iron Dome and Iron Beam became a leader in missile defence systems
7

Inside Rafael: How the company behind Iron Dome and Iron Beam became a leader in missile defence systems

Iron Beam control system: The AI making split-second decisions
10

Iron Beam control system: The AI making split-second decisions

Iron Beam future upgrade: What a 300-kW version could do
10

Iron Beam future upgrade: What a 300-kW version could do

Golden Globes 2026 top nominations TV category: The White Lotus, Only Murders in Building and more
5

Golden Globes 2026 top nominations TV category: The White Lotus, Only Murders in Building and more