/Inside Rafael: How the company behind Iron Dome and Iron Beam became a leader in missile defence systems

For more than seven decades, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems has evolved from a modest post-independence research unit of Israel into one of the world’s most influential defence manufacturers. The company which was established in 1948 under Israel’s Ministry of Defence, has steadily transformed into a global leader in interception technology, precision weapons, and integrated battlefield systems. Its breakthroughs, most notably Iron Dome, David’s Sling, the Trophy Active Protection System, and the newly operational Iron Beam laser weapon, have reshaped modern air and missile defence. Rafael’s systems, today, are deployed by dozens of militaries, including 20 NATO members, and are credited with some of the highest real-world interception rates ever recorded.

