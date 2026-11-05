/Diwali along the Line of Control: Soldiers find a family away from home

While the entire country is immersed in the celebrations of Diwali, thousands of kilometres away from their homes and families, Indian Army soldiers deployed along the borders of Jammu and Kashmir celebrate the festival of lights with their fellow soldiers.

Amid challenging conditions, rugged terrain and harsh weather, Army personnel stationed at forward posts along the Line of Control (LoC), in both the Jammu and Kashmir divisions, celebrated Diwali with great enthusiasm and fervour.

The soldiers exchanged sweets, shared festive greetings and celebrated the occasion together, transforming their remote border posts into little pockets of warmth, joy and happiness.

For these soldiers, who remain away from their loved ones while guarding the nation's frontiers, their fellow soldiers become their extended family. They celebrate every festival together, finding comfort, companionship and a sense of belonging in one another.

''We may be away from our homes this Diwali, but we find happiness and pride in knowing that because we stand guard here at the border, crores of Indians can celebrate the festival safely with their families back home. That feeling of pride is something I wish to carry with me always. I pray that every Diwali brings love, happiness, peace, and prosperity to every home. On behalf of myself and all my fellow Jawans, I wish every Indian a very happy and blessed Diwali,'' said an Indian Army soldier.

The celebrations reflected the strong bonds of camaraderie, unity and resilience that define the men in uniform as they continue to perform their duties under some of the most challenging conditions.

Whether it is Diwali, Holi or Eid, India's security forces make it a point to celebrate festivals together, even when duty keeps them away from their families.

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''I want to convey a message to all my fellow Indians: Celebrate the festival of Diwali with great enthusiasm, joy, and fervour. We are here, posted along the Line of Control, guarding our borders and safeguarding the nation. Even though we are away from our families, we celebrate Diwali here too, while remaining committed to our duty. For us, celebrating the festival and protecting our motherland go hand in hand. As the nation celebrates, we stand alert to ensure that every Indian can celebrate Diwali safely and peacefully with their loved ones,'' said another Indian Army soldier.