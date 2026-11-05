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Only one local terrorist active in Kashmir Valley, says IGP Sujit Kumar

Idrees Lone
Authored By Idrees Lone
Published: Nov 05, 2026, 17:53 IST | Updated: Nov 05, 2026, 17:55 IST
Only one local terrorist active in Kashmir Valley, says IGP Sujit Kumar

IGP, Kashmir Zone, Sujit Kumar, addressing a press conference Photograph: (X)

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Pakistani handlers are making concerted efforts to revive sleeper cells and re-establish their networks in Kashmir, but these efforts have received little or no response. The lack of local recruitment has caused frustration among terrorist handlers across the border, security sources said.

Srinagar: In a significant revelation, Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday said that only one listed local terrorist is currently active in the Kashmir Valley, although security agencies suspect the presence of a few foreign terrorists in the higher reaches of the region.

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir Zone, Sujit Kumar, made the disclosure while addressing a press conference, identifying the lone active local terrorist as Latief, a resident of South Kashmir, who is affiliated with the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

According to the IGP, the terrorist has been involved in two terror-related incidents in Anantnag and Pulwama districts and is allegedly being supported by a few foreign terrorists.

“We have received inputs about the presence of terrorists, and the police are dealing with these inputs on their merit. Yes, there is only one local terrorist active in South Kashmir who committed two acts of terror in Anantnag and Pulwama, and he is being supported by a few foreign terrorists. However, we cannot give a definite number of active terrorists in the Kashmir Valley,” Sujit Kumar said.

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Meanwhile, security sources indicated that a few foreign terrorists could still be operating in the higher reaches of the Valley, and security agencies are closely monitoring their possible movements.

Sources further said that Pakistani handlers are making concerted efforts to revive sleeper cells and re-establish their networks in Kashmir. They are also reportedly attempting to lure local youth into terrorist organisations, but these efforts have received little or no response.

The lack of local recruitment has reportedly caused frustration among terrorist handlers operating from across the border, security sources said.

Security agencies, meanwhile, continue to maintain surveillance and act on intelligence inputs to prevent attempts to revive terrorist networks in the region.

About the Author

Idrees Lone

Idrees Lone

Idrees Lone

Idrees Lone is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 18 years of experience, currently working as Senior Special Correspondent at WION. He has extensively cove...Read More

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