/‘You can call me Senator’: From Texas To Maine, watch Democrats celebrate historic 2026 midterm wins

The 2026 US midterm elections delivered a stunning political setback for President Donald Trump and the Republican Party, with Democrats scoring historic victories across traditionally Republican strongholds and reclaiming control of Congress. As the results came in, Democratic candidates took to the stage to celebrate victories that few would have predicted just months ago. From Texas to South Carolina, Kansas, Maine and Michigan, their election-night speeches captured the excitement of a remarkable political comeback, with several candidates delivering memorable one-liners and pointed messages to their opponents.

One of the biggest moments came from Texas, where James Talarico defeated Republican Ken Paxton to win a Senate seat for the Democrats. Addressing an enthusiastic crowd, Talarico declared, “We just took back Texas.” He went on to highlight the role of ordinary voters in his victory, adding, “We just proved that all the money in the world is no match for the people of Texas.” Talarico also took aim at the politics of division, saying, "We just showed that a politics of division is no match for a politics of love." His victory marked a historic breakthrough for Democrats in a state that had not elected a Democratic US senator since 1988.

In South Carolina, Annie Andrews celebrated another major upset after defeating Republican Darline Graham. Her victory ended a 28-year Democratic drought in Senate elections in the state and made her the first woman elected to represent South Carolina in the US Senate. "I think we just made some history," Andrews told supporters. She added: “South Carolina, you have shown the nation what is possible.” The pediatrician-turned-politician also highlighted how voters had come together despite political differences, declaring that the state would not bow to "partisan divides, vitriol and name calling".

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Kansas witnessed another significant political shift as Democrat Adam Hamilton defeated Republican incumbent Roger Marshall. Reflecting on his relatively late entry into the race, Hamilton said: “I think I got elected because Kansans were saying, we're tired of the bullies. We're tired of the chaos.” His victory was particularly significant as it made him the first Democrat elected to represent Kansas in the US Senate in nearly a century.

In Maine, Troy Jackson pulled off one of the night's most remarkable upsets by defeating five-term Republican Senator Susan Collins. A former logger from Allagash, Jackson had entered the race just over 100 days before the election. Recalling his appeal to voters at the party convention, Jackson said: “A little more than 100 days ago, I stood in front of our convention and asked you to put your faith in a logger from Allagash.” He then delivered the punchline that brought cheers from supporters: "Well, tonight, the people of Maine have elected that logger to the United States Senate."