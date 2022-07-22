'Depressed' Indian student dies by suicide after YouTube views drop

A 23-year-old YouTuber and student committed suicide in the Telangana state neighbourhood of Saidabad Police Station. The victim was identified by the police as C. Dheena, a IIITM Gwalior student who lives in Aadarsh Heights in Saidabad. The victim submitted many gameplay videos to the "SeLFlo" YouTube channel, which has about 29,000 subscribers. According to the police, he leaped off a G+3 structure. It was reported at 5.30 in the morning.

The victim was despondent, according to the authorities, because of a number of life problems, including a purported "lack of guidance" from his parents.

According to police, the engineering student listed lack of viewership of his YouTube channel and no proper guidance for his career as disappointments.

The deceased left behind a suicide note, which he allegedly recounted and put online. Fans and followers commented on the post with astonishment and devastation shortly after it was published. Many people attempted to talk him out of it.

According to the police, the victim's body was sent to Osmania General Hospital. An investigation is currently underway after a case was booked.

Studies show that depression affects people of all ages and is one of the most prevalent mental health issues. Suicide is a possibility for between 10% and 15% of depressed people, and 20% attempt suicide. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), suicide is the second most common cause of death for those between the ages of 15 and 29.

