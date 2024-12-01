New Delhi, India

Delhi witnessed an average Air Quality Index or AQI of 375 in the month of November, with 303 being the lowest, as per latest data. The air quality in the Indian national capital remained in the ‘very poor’ or worse category throughout the month.

Advertisment

The city recorded hazardous levels of air pollution, with two days falling in the ‘severe plus’ category and eight remaining in ‘severe’. Six days were recorded in the ‘severe’ category and the remaining recorded ‘very poor’ air quality.

The thick smog engulfing Delhi is resulting in reduced visibility and health problems for the residents due to the high level of poisonous pollutants in the air.

Also read | AAP decries 'attack' on Arvind Kejriwal, police detain man for throwing 'water' at ex-CM

Advertisment

Experts have identified a combination of factors that lead to the poor air quality in the national capital including stubble burning, vehicular emissions, industrial pollution and construction dust. Additionally, Delhi’s meteorological conditions make things worse by trapping the pollutants in the air.

GRAP Stage IV implementation

The authorities have enforced stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) since November 18 to curb the pollution in Delhi. On Tuesday night, Delhi police conducted vehicle checks to ensure that the restrictions were being implemented properly. The Supreme Court has directed GRAP Stage IV measures to remain even if the AQI records below 450.

Advertisment

Delhi government, along with IIT Kanpur and central government departments, is now considering the implementation of cloud seeding for artificial rain to tackle the pollution.

Also read | Chennai Airport resumes operations after cyclone Fengal crosses Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts

Delhi AQI remains ‘very poor’

As per the latest data, Delhi’s AQI has remained ‘very poor’, recording 345 at 7 am on Sunday, December 1, despite the implementation of GRAP Stage IV.

As per the Air Quality Early Warning System, the AQI is likely to continue to remain in the ‘very poor’ category for the next three days.

(With inputs from agencies)