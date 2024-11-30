New Delhi, India

Delhi Police on Saturday detained a bus marshal for throwing a liquid, which the police said was water on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during his padyatra (walk on foot).

Kejriwal was conducting his padyatra in Delhi's Greater Kailash area when the incident happened.

As per the police, the AAP Chief was shaking hands with the public when a person namely Ashok Jha attempted to throw "water" on Arvind Kejriwal, but he was immediately caught as the police staff was nearby along with ropes.

"The said attempt was foiled and the person was detained. The alleged person is serving as a Bus Marshal at Khanpur Depot. Further examination of the person is in progress to find out the reasons behind this act," the police said.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi claimed that the accused was a BJP worker.

"Today in broad daylight, a BJP worker attacked Arvind Kejriwal ji. The BJP is feeling very nervous about losing the Delhi elections for the third time.

Delhi people will take revenge for such cheap acts. Last time they got eight seats, this time Delhi people will give zero seats to BJP," she said.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann termed the incident as "shameful".

"The attack on Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi's Greater Kailash is very shameful. Ever since Kejriwal ji has started asking BJP questions about Delhi's law and order and people's safety, BJP has been completely baffled. This attack is the result of that frenzy. This is the third attack on him in 35 days. Whenever the BJP fails in its responsible work, it starts to adopt ways of fighting and fighting," CM Mann said.

Reacting to it, Congress leader Udit Raj said, "Nothing can be said, whether it is organised or not. I believe the public is upset. Two people in this country lie a lot, one is PM Modi and the other is Arvind Kejriwal. He made false promises but did not work for the people."

Earlier today, Arvind Kejriwal, along with Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, visited the family of a man who was stabbed to death in their house in the Panchsheel Park area on Saturday.

Speaking to the media, Kejriwal stated that the victim's family is in deep shock as the motive behind the incident remains unclear.

"Senior citizens across Delhi are in distress, and businessmen are receiving extortion calls. Shootouts are happening in the city. Crime is rampant in Delhi. I want to ask Amit Shah--when will you take action against this? Since he became Home Minister, the situation in Delhi has gone from bad to worse," the AAP chief said.

