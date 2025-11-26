/Delhi lifts GRAP-3 restrictions as schools and government offices resume regular operations

On Wednesday (November 26), Delhi's Environment Minister, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, announced the removal of GRAP-3 restrictions in the capital. In a video statement, Sirsa clarified that while the stringent Stage 3 guidelines had been lifted, Delhi will continue to follow GRAP-2 measures. He explained that this development means the 50% work-from-home policy for government offices has been rescinded, and schools will return to in-person classes, ending the hybrid model that had been in place.

The announcement followed the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) decision to revoke the Stage 3 curbs, citing an improvement in air quality. However, Stage 1 and Stage 2 guidelines, which are less restrictive, will remain in force, with stricter enforcement. The air quality index (AQI) in Delhi was recorded at 327, which is categorised as 'very poor.' Although the situation has improved in recent days, the IMD and IITM forecasts suggest that the air quality may continue to stay in this range for the coming days.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The CAQM also made it clear that construction and demolition sites that had previously been closed for violations will not be allowed to reopen unless granted specific permission from the Commission. Authorities have been instructed to closely monitor and enforce compliance with Stage 1 and 2 measures to prevent a worsening of air quality. Officials highlighted that while Stage III restrictions have been lifted, the winter season still poses challenges due to adverse weather conditions.