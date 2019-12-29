Delhi continues to shiver in cold wave conditions

Delhi continued to shiver due to cold wave conditions on Sunday, with the minimum temperature was recorded as 2 degree Celsius.

The minimum temperature was recorded in the Aya Nagar area near Gurugram at 2 degrees Celsius, 0.1 degrees more than the temperature it witnessed on Saturday. The maximum temperature was recorded at 12.2 degrees Celsius.

In the morning, the minimum and the maximum temperature were oscillating between 3.4 degrees Celsius and 13.3 degrees Celsius in Safdurjang area of the national capital.

Palam was also reeling under a cold wave in the wee hours with the minimum temperature being recorded at 3.2 degrees Celsius and maximum 11 degree Celsius, according to the IMD.

In Lodhi Road area, the temperatures hovered between 2.8 and 13.9 degrees Celsius.

Also Watch: Delhi records lowest temperature of the season, fog thickens as cold wave sweeps northern India

While the cold wave conditions persisted, there was a relief from smog.

Delhi Airport also said that the flight operations were running as normal.

"Flight operations are currently running normal at DelhAirport", it said in a tweet.

Update issued at 0930 hours : Flight operations are currently running normal at #DelhAirport. For live updates on the fog situation, check: https://t.co/Y9uMZDIrYM #Fog #FogAlert — Delhi Airport (@DelhiAirport) December 29, 2019 ×

On Saturday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a 'red' warning for the national capital as cold wave conditions continued unabated in the region. The red colour denotes extreme weather condition.

From December 31 onwards, rain is likely in the capital city and its adjoining areas such as Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad and Faridabad.

This weather phenomenon is likely to continue till January 3, predicted the weather forecast agency.