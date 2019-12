IMD issues 'red' warning for Delhi as cold wave conditions continue

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued a 'red' warning for the national capital after cold wave conditions continued unabated in the region. 'Red' denotes extreme weather condition.

The IMD has issued the warning for today and tomorrow after the temperature in parts of Delhi on Saturday morning was 1.9 degrees Celsius.

In Safdargunj Enclave it was around 2.4 degrees Celsius. It should be noted that since 1992, Safdarjung Enclave has recorded the lowest minimum temperature this year.

During the 1930s the minimum temperature was recorded as low as 0.0 degrees Celsius.

Due to dense fog, flight operations and train services have also been affected in Delhi.

Latest satellite imageries indicate dense cloud engulfing most parts of northwest India and extending all along the Indo Gangetic plains.

Today, in Delhi's Palam and Lodhi Road, the temperature was around 3.1 degrees Celsius and 1.7 degrees Celsius.

According to IMD, from December 31, it is likely to rain in the capital city and its adjoining areas such as Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad and Faridabad. This weather phenomenon is likely to continue till January 3, predicted the weather forecast agency.