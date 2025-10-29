/Cyclone 'Montha' weakens after landfall in Andhra Pradesh; One dead, several moved to shelters

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said early Wednesday that severe cyclonic storm 'Montha' had weakened into a cyclonic storm after making landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast, unleashing heavy rain and strong winds across several coastal districts on Tuesday evening. It also affected normal life in 15 districts and claimed the life of a woman at Makanagudem village in Konaseema after an uprooted palmyra tree fell on her due to gales, a police officer told news agency PTI.

"The severe cyclonic storm Montha over coastal Andhra Pradesh moved northwestwards at a speed of around 10 kmph and weakened into a cyclonic storm," the IMD updated at 2:30 AM.

The cyclone also destroyed standing crops in as many as 38,000 hectares and horticulture crops in 1.38 lakh hectares in Andhra Pradesh. The impact prompted shifting nearly 76,000 people to relief camps while the government arranged 219 medical camps at multiple locations.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) earlier confirmed that the landfall process of the severe cyclonic storm began at 7 pm and was likely to cross the land with wind speeds up to 100 km per hour between Kakinada and Machilipatnam.

The state government has halted vehicular movement in cyclone-hit districts, including Krishna, Eluru and Kakinada, from 8:30 pm on Tuesday to 6 am on Wednesday, PTI reported. Emergency medical services are exempt from the restrictions.

Red alert issued

Earlier in the day, Kakinada, Visakhapatnam, Konaseema, Krishna, West Godavari and Vizianagaram districts were lashed by heavy rain and winds reaching up to 80 kmph, prompting authorities to issue a red alert.

The Indian Railways cancelled, diverted and rescheduled several trains in the Waltair Division of the East Coast Railway Zone on Tuesday. Likewise, the South Central Railway Zone cancelled 120 trains across Monday and Tuesday, an official said.

All 32 flights from Visakhapatnam Airport were also grounded on Tuesday due to the severe cyclonic storm 'Montha'. With the threat of power outages looming, rapid response teams have been deployed across key locations with mobile transformers and generators on standby.