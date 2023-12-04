Cyclone Michuang: Chennai, nearby districts lashed by over 20 cms of rain; cyclone to further intensify

The Southern Indian city of Chennai and its adjoining districts of Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu, and Tiruvallur have been witnessing very heavy rainfall and gusty winds over the last 12 hours, owing to the impact of Cyclone Michuang, in the Bay of Bengal.

According to Dr Balachandran, Head, Regional Meteorological Centre (under the Indian Meteorological Department), Chennai, the cyclonic storm lay around 100 kms East-northeast of Chennai and it is expected to move Northwest direction and intensify into a severe cyclonic storm around Monday (Dec 4) noon.