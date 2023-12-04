Cyclone Michuang: Chennai, nearby districts lashed by over 20 cms of rain; cyclone to further intensify
Many parts of Chennai and adjoining districts have received around 25 cm of rainfall, thereby causing severe water logging and water entering homes in low-lying areas.
The Southern Indian city of Chennai and its adjoining districts of Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu, and Tiruvallur have been witnessing very heavy rainfall and gusty winds over the last 12 hours, owing to the impact of Cyclone Michuang, in the Bay of Bengal.
According to Dr Balachandran, Head, Regional Meteorological Centre (under the Indian Meteorological Department), Chennai, the cyclonic storm lay around 100 kms East-northeast of Chennai and it is expected to move Northwest direction and intensify into a severe cyclonic storm around Monday (Dec 4) noon.
The cyclone is now 110kms East-Northeast of #chennai #Michaungcyclone is to further intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by noon today - it is moving north westwards #ChennaiRain & winds to continue till tonight...brave for more.. stay safe 🙏— Sidharth.M.P (@sdhrthmp) December 4, 2023
Dy Dir Gen, RMC Chennai pic.twitter.com/vIfgNcKYIB
Dr Balachandran added that the storm will move parallel to the coast of North Tamil Nadu and South Andhra Pradesh coast. It is expected to cross between Nellore and Machilipatnam around Tuesday noon. He warned that heavy rainfall and strong winds in Chennai and adjoining districts are to continue well until Monday night, urging residents to undertake necessary precautions.
NDRF evacuating 15 persons from a flooded residential area in Peerkankaranai, Perungulathur, #chennai (technically #Chengalpattu district)— Sidharth.M.P (@sdhrthmp) December 3, 2023
11 women, 2 men & 2 kids evacuated safely by boat..
Multiple teams of @04NDRF deployed across North TN #ChennaiRain #chennairain… pic.twitter.com/9e5KhhqGQY
Many parts of Chennai and adjoining districts have received around 25 cm of rainfall, thereby causing severe water logging and water entering homes in low-lying areas. Since Sunday evening, the rainfall has been continuous, with very few breaks and gusty winds of speeds ranging between 40 kmph to 85 kmph.
Multiple teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are deployed across Chennai and adjoining districts, in order to carry out search and rescue, when the need arises. Primarily, the NDRF has been evacuating people to safety from low-lying areas where water has entered homes.
At 4:30am, the gusty winds were crazy...probably, that's the maximum so far... completely upright trees that stand 90degrees are seen swinging wildly... wind speeds around 40-70kmph at different areas of #ChennaiCity #Michaungcyclone #MichaungStorm #chennairains #ChennaiRain pic.twitter.com/6hEcjTDmP2— Sidharth.M.P (@sdhrthmp) December 4, 2023
While there are multiple instances of water logging on arterial roads and residential areas, there is no overall risk of flooding (due to overflow) from the major reservoirs that supply water to Chennai and nearby areas. Authorities have constantly been releasing excess water from the reservoirs in a controlled manner. As of Sunday, based on data from the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board, Chembarambakkam Reservoir is at 76percent capacity, Thervoy Kandigai reservoir is at 97 per cent capacity, Puzhal reservoir is at 84 per cent capacity. However, there is the risk of localized flooding in low-lying areas and those near smaller bodies, where the outflow of water is not regulated.