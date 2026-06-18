At the launch of Demystifying Cybersecurity, authored by Dr Durga Prasad Dube at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) auditorium, Brijesh Singh, Principal Secretary and Director General of the Directorate General of Information and Public Relations (DGIPR), emphasised the growing importance of cybersecurity in today's digital age.

As the Guest of Honour at the event, Singh said, “In the current era, cybersecurity has gained paramount importance. In our daily lives, its significance is evident to every individual, particularly in ensuring data protection, safeguarding freedom of expression, and securing personal information. Therefore, it is crucial to cultivate a cybersecurity mindset across society.”

The book launch event was attended by distinguished guests, industry leaders, and cybersecurity professionals who gathered to mark the release of Dr Dube’s latest work on the evolving landscape of digital defence.

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Present on the dais were Chief Guest Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD & CEO of the National Stock Exchange; Guest of Honour Lt Gen Rajesh Pant (Retd), former National Cyber Security Coordinator (NCSC); Guest of Honour Siddharth Vishwanath, Partner and Leader of Risk Consulting Services at PwC India; and Manish Khurana of Bloomsbury India Publishing.

Principal Secretary Singh noted, “Security means technology, not just compliance with rules; rather, security resides in our minds. Often, people who do excellent work cannot speak or write well. But when a person like Durga Prasad Dube writes, it is a great gift for readers. Everyone has a desire to write something at some point in their lives.”

He further added, “In today's era of artificial intelligence, where machines generate more words in a week than humanity has ever created, it has become even more important for humans to write. Start by writing blogs. It doesn't matter if no one reads them. Compile them later; they will become a part of your life journey or history.”

Singh also stated that while India possesses one of the largest digital public infrastructures in the world, the country simultaneously faces diverse cyberattack challenges. "Even in such situations, due to contributions from people like you, India is rightfully moving towards global leadership. I am confident that the strong foundation of India's progress in the coming years will be built on cybersecurity," he said.

Speaking on the occasion, author Dr Durga Dube said, “The subject of cybersecurity involves many complex processes. Through this book, an attempt has been made to present these processes in simple and easy-to-understand language.”

He expressed confidence that the book would help readers understand the myths surrounding cybersecurity and explore future challenges. He added that reading the book would foster a cybersecurity mindset across organisations and contribute to building a more trustworthy digital environment.

Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD & CEO of the National Stock Exchange, said, “The military is deployed at the borders to protect the country's boundaries. Similarly, the police are ready to protect us within the country. However, today, this border is in everyone's hands in the form of a mobile phone. Mobile phones are one of the biggest cybersecurity challenges we all face today.”

Chauhan added that India is undergoing one of the most remarkable digital transformations in the world. Notably, in June 2025, internet connections in the country crossed the 100-crore (1 billion) mark, making India a massive digital ecosystem.

Lt Gen Rajesh Pant (Retd) also shared his thoughts on the occasion and reviewed Dr Durga Dube's work, while Manish Khurana provided an executive overview of the book.