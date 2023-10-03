CRPF's 1st female biker expedition starts from Kashmir, Shillong and Kanyakumari; 150 bikers participate

To empower the women of India, the central Reserve Police Force, for the first time, has kick-started an all-female bikers' expedition rally. The rally was flagged from Srinagar's Ghanta Ghar by the LG of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha. The all-female cross-country bike rally will cover around 10,000km through fifteen states and union territories.

A total of 150 women CRPF officers, divided into three teams, have started the journey. Around 50 bikers left from Srinagar while as 50 each have started the cross-country from an Eastern state of India, Shillong and the Southern state of India in Kerala.

All the bikers were excited to be part of the first such event. The event also aims to send across a message to women of the country that they can do it as well.

"I can't express how excited I am to be a part of this rally. On the anniversary of Sardar Patel, we will be covering the whole of India to culminate this at Gujarat. We are all very excited. Some of us have been recently trained and will be a part of this. We learned and went through a tough training before being a part of this rally. When we move around on the bikes, people take out their phones and take our videos. They get inspired from watching us on the bikes," said Pinky Saini, from Alwar (Rajasthan).

The Bikers were showcasing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's slogan of "Beti Bachao Beti Padhao". For the duration of their journey, as they cross different states and union territories, many events for women's empowerment have been planned for them.

"The whole group is super excited, which can be put into words. It's the dream of our DGP, who brought us all together and made us a part of this historic rally. Our motive is Beti Bachao, and women empowerment and we will take that message to every place that we cross through. I am extremely lucky to be a part of this rally which is starting from Kashmir. We were also trained before becoming a part of this and when people see us going through the roads, they will be inspired as well," said Kanchan Siag, Rajasthan.

Also read | Indian PM joins popular fitness youtuber Ankit Baiyanpuriya in cleanliness drive on Gandhi Jayanti

The rally has been organised with the Ministry of Women and Child Development and has been called "Yashaswini", by the CRPF. With the main motive is to celebrate women's power in the country.

"Today, Women expedition 2023 has kickstarted from Srinagar. Its main purpose is for women empowerment and its only message is that of 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao'.This is the time for women. The purpose is to inspire the women and the expedition has started from Shillong and Kanyakumari as well. The purpose of all these expeditions is women empowerment. I wish we could start something like this for the women of Kashmir also," said Ajay Kumar Yadav, IG CRPF, Srinagar Sector. The rally will culminate in Gujarat on October 31.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE