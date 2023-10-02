Indian PM joins popular fitness icon Ankit Baiyanpuriya in mega cleanliness drive

Indian PM Narendra Modi on Saturday (Oct 1) took part in a mega cleanliness drive with fitness icon Ankit Baiyanpuriya. The message he delivered was that “Swachh Bharat (Clean India) is a shared responsibility, and every effort counts.”

Sharing a video from the cleanliness drive, PM Modi wrote on X, “Today, as the nation focuses on Swachhata (Cleanliness), Ankit Baiyanpuriya and I did the same! Beyond just cleanliness, we blended fitness and well-being also into the mix. It is all about that Swachh and Swasth Bharat (Clean and Healthy India) vibe!”

Today, as the nation focuses on Swachhata, Ankit Baiyanpuriya and I did the same! Beyond just cleanliness, we blended fitness and well-being also into the mix. It is all about that Swachh and Swasth Bharat vibe! @baiyanpuria pic.twitter.com/gwn1SgdR2C — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 1, 2023 ×

The video shows PM Modi and Ankit Baiyanpuriya holding brooms in their hands and cleaning and picking up trash.

Who is Ankit Baiyanpuriya?

Ankit Baiyanpuriya is a fitness icon, hailing from India’s northern state of Haryana. Of late, he has gained traction on social media platforms for his passion towards fitness and his indigenous workout routines.

His “75-day hard challenge” became wildly popular on social media, under which he promoted the significance of mental health well-being and self-discipline.

He said he is inspired by American entrepreneur Andy Frisella and has incorporated his techniques into his own fitness routine. He came to know about Frisella during his fitness research on the internet.

In a conversation with the news agency IANS, he explained, “During my exploration of fitness methods, I stumbled upon American entrepreneur Andy Frisella’s 75-day Hard Challenge, prompting me to incorporate comparable techniques into my workout routine.”

Baiyanpuriya’s journey to fame

Baiyanpuriya started off as a food delivery executive to make ends meet. During COVID-19, he started making funny videos on his YouTube channel called Haryanvi Khagad.

Later on, he shifted to making fitness-related content. At present, his official YouTube channel boasts a substantial following of over 980K followers.

Ankit Baiyanpuriya is a former desi wrestler, stemming from a family where his father is a farmer, and his mother is a homemaker.

Baiyanpuriya’s popularity in numbers

Baiyanpuriya boasts significant popularity on social media platforms like YouTube and Instagram.

Ankit Baiyanpuriya has witnessed remarkable growth in his Instagram followers, surging from one million to 3.7 million in a mere 28 days.