PM Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on his birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his 154th birth anniversary. PM Modi said Gandhi’s global impact motivates the entire humankind to live with unity and compassion.

Mahatma Gandhi, a revered figure in India’s history, was born on 2 October 1869. His birthday is celebrated as Gandhi Jayanti, a day dedicated to honouring his life and legacy.

"I bow to Mahatma Gandhi on the special occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. His timeless teachings continue to illuminate our path. Mahatma Gandhi's impact is global, motivating the entire humankind to further the spirit of unity and compassion," PM Modi wrote on X.

He added, "May we always work towards fulfilling his dreams. May his thoughts enable every youngster be (sic) the agent of change he dreamt of, fostering unity and harmony all over."

PM pays floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat

PM Modi on Monday paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary at Rajghat in New Delhi. Modi reached Rajghat around 8:00 am and offered floral petals to the Mahatma’s memorial and bowed before it. An interfaith prayer service was held at Rajghat where Gandhi’s favourite devotional songs were also played.

Rajghat is a memorial complex of Mahatma Gandhi, where a black marble platform was raised to mark the spot of his cremation on 31 January 1948.

Modi said Gandhi’s timeless teachings “continue to illuminate our path”. The nation remembers Gandhi as a freedom fighter who ended Britisher’s brute force with his soul force and paved a path of non-violence for the world.

October 2 also marks the birth anniversary of Lal Bahadur Shastri, another revered freedom fighter and stalwart of India. PM Modi also paid tributes to Shastri at Vijay Ghat memorial early in the morning.

He fondly remembered India’s second PM, Shastri on his birth anniversary. His simplicity, dedication to the nation and iconic call for 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan' resonates even today, inspiring generations, he said.

"His unwavering commitment to India’s progress and his leadership during challenging times remains exemplary. May we always work to realise his vision for a strong India," he said.

