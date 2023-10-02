India's Indri whisky trumps British single malts, named best in the world

An Indian whiskey has emerged as the world's best. The Indri Diwali Collector’s Edition 2023 won the coveted 'Best in Show, Double Gold' award at the 2023 Whiskies of the World Awards.

India's homegrown whiskey won the award after assessment of over 100 whiskey brands.

Indri whiskey better that bourbon, British single malts

The Indian single malt outshone numerous international brands, including scotch, bourbon, Canadian, Australian, and British single malts.

Where is Indri whiskey manufactured?

Indri is manufactured by Piccadilly Distilleries in Haryana state in northern India.

The brand commenced its journey in 2021 with the introduction of Indri-Trini, India's first triple-barrel single malt.

Siddhartha Sharma, Founder, Piccadily Distilleries, said in an official statement, "It is an exciting time for India, and Indian whiskies are not far behind as we are playing our part in the India story. Indri’s big win at Whiskies of the World awards- being rated as the Best whisky in the world, further strengthens our vision of putting homegrown quality liquids on the world map. It is an honour to be recognised and celebrated by such a renowned platform, outshining hundreds of whiskies from across the globe."

Over the past two years, it has garnered more than 14 international accolades, The Sunday Guardian reported.

What does it mean?

The accolade from the Whiskies of the World Awards elevates India to a prominent position in the global whisky industry as a formidable producer of single malts, reshaping perceptions of domestically produced spirits.

"From subtle smokiness to a symphony of flavors, it has ascended to the pinnacle of recognition with the 'Best in Show, Double Gold' honor at Whiskies Of The World 2023," Indri shared on Instagram.

How Indri is manufactured?

The whiskey undergoes a significant maturation period in PX sherry casks in North India's subtropical climate.

It has enticing notes of smoke, candied dried fruits, toasted nuts, delicate spices, oak, and bittersweet chocolate.

Indri-Trini is currently available in 19 Indian states and 17 other countries, with plans for availability in the US and select European countries starting in November.

