India knocks France off the top spot to be the top importer of Scotch whisky

The Scotch Whisky Association (SWA) released figures on Friday (February 10) which highlighted how India emerged as the top importer of Scotch whisky in 2022-year when Scotch whisky exports broke records, which grew to more than £6 billion for the first time.

The trade organisation that represents the Scotch whisky industry mentioned in its reports that the value of Scotch whisky exports was up 37 per cent by value to £6.2 billion last year.

The report mentioned that India beat France to atop the list and the growth was reported despite the economic slump in the aftermath of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

As per the report, the subcontinent imported 219 million bottles of whisky last year, while imports increased by 17 per cent in France increased to 205 million bottles. The total, however, was overshadowed by a 60 per cent rise in demand from India.

The figure for record sales is also significant because of India's tariff charge of 150 per cent on imports.

According to the report, a UK-India free trade deal does ease the 150% per cent tariff burden on Scotch whisky in India.

Mark Kent, who is the chief executive of the Scotch Whisky Association, said the industry continues to be an "anchor of growth" that would support both investment and job creation despite "a year of significant economic headwinds and global supply chain disruption".

Kent said that looking toward 2023, the industry will continue to navigate economic headwinds including "global inflationary pressures, domestic energy and business costs, and a reduction in consumer confidence".

He added that "with the right support from our home governments, we remain confident that the industry can continue to deliver for the Scottish and wider UK economy.

He added, "By reducing tariffs through the UK-India free trade agreement, continuing the duty freeze in the March budget, and ensuring the industry's continued ability to advertise our world-class product in our home market, the Scottish and UK governments can count on the Scotch Whisky industry to reinvest its success across the UK."

