COVID-19: Death toll in Maharashtra rises to over 9,800; Delhi reports 2,089 cases in 24 hours

Amid the rising COVID-19 cases in the country, Maharashtra on Friday reported 7,862 new coronavirus cases taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 2,38,461.

The Maharashtra health department said that 9,893 people have died due to the virus in the state.

Meanwhile, the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation said that lockdown will be extended till July 19 in Maharashtra's Kalkan area.

India's national capital reported 2,089 coronavirus cases taking the total number of cases to 1,09,140. There were 42 deaths reported due to the virus in the last 24 hours in Delhi with the death toll rising to 3,300. The health department reported that 84,694 patients have recovered from the virus in the capital.

Uttar Pradesh which is currently under lockdown reported 1,347 coronavirus cases and 27 deaths in the last 24 hours taking the total number of active cases to 11,024. The death toll in the state due to the virus has risen to 889.

In Karnataka, 2,313 coronavirus cases were reported along with 57 deaths in the last 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 33418. The death toll due to the virus in the state has gone up to 543.

West Bengal on Friday reported 1,198 coronavirus cases along with 26 deaths in 24 hours with the number of cases rising to 27,109 including 880 deaths, the state health department informed.

