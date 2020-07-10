India's confirmed coronavirus cases at 7.93 lakh

India reported a new single-day high of 26,506 COVID-19 cases taking the caseload to 7, 93,802 on Friday, including 2, 76,685 active cases, 4, 95,513 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 21,604 deaths, according to the Union health ministry data.

Total 26,506 new cases and 475 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, as many as 12,389,554 people around the world have been diagnosed with Covid-19 so far. While 7,182,395 have recovered, 557,405 have died, according to Worldometer.

Country-wise, the United States remains the most affected, with 3,219,999 coronavirus cases and 135,822 deaths. It is followed by Brazil, which has 1,759,103 cases and 69,254 deaths, and India (794,842 cases, 21,623 deaths).

(With inputs from agencies)