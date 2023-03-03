Congress leader Sonia Gandhi taken to hospital

Leader of Indian National Congress Sonia Gandhi was admitted to a prominent hospital in New Delhi "on account of fever" said a doctor on Friday (March 3). Gandhi has been admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in the Indian capital. According to a health bulletin issued by the hospital, Gandhi's condition is stable.

She was admitted to the hospital on Thursday, a spokesperson of the hospital said.

D S Rana, Chairman, Trust Society, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital said Gandhi has been admitted to the hospital under the supervision of Arup Basu, senior consultant, Department of Chest Medicine, and his team, "on account of fever".

"Gandhi is under observation and undergoing investigations. Her condition is stable," the bulletin added.

This is not the first time Gandhi has been admitted to a hospital this year. In Janury, she had been admitted for treatment of a viral respiratory infection.

Last year, Sonia Gandhi was admitted to hospital as she suffered from Covid-related issues. She was admitted in June and got a discharge after eight days. At that time, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh has said that Sonia Gandhi was taken to hospital after profuse bleeding from nose following COVID-19 infection.

Sonia Gandhi is 76 years of age.

