Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi self-isolates after husband tests Covid positive

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday self-isolated after her husband Robert Vadra tested positive for Covid-19. She said she has been exposed to coronavirus and is accordingly self-isolating.

She also announced the cancellation of her poll campaign in Assam on Friday, in Tamil Nadu on Saturday and in Kerala on Sunday.

Priyanka Gandhi has been campaigning for Congress and party candidates in the states of Assam, Tamil Nadu and Kerala. She has, however, so far not campaigned in West Bengal.

The Congress leader on Friday released a video message apologising to the people.

"I have been exposed to the coronavirus. Although I have tested negative yesterday, the doctors have advised that I self isolate for a few days," she said in the message.

"Unfortunately, I have to cancel the programme that were scheduled for me for the Assam campaign today and for Tamil Nadu tomorrow and Kerala, day after tomorrow," she also said.

"I would like to apologise to everybody for not being able to be there. I wish all the candidates that I was supposed to campaign for the very, very best in the election. I hope all of you do well and the Congress is victorious," she said, while wishing for the party's victory in these elections.

In a separate Facebook post, Robert Vadra said he has tested positive after he came in contact with someone who was COVID positive.

"Hi friends, unfortunately, I came into contact with someone COVID +ve and have tested positive for COVID although I am asymptomatic so far. As per the COVID guidelines, Priyanka and I are self-isolating although she has tested negative," he said in his post.

"Fortunately the kids have not been with us these days and everyone else at home has tested negative too. Hopefully we will all be back to normal life soon," he added.