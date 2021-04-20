China's PLA has deployed advanced rocket launchers in western theatre command: Report

China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has reportedly stationed advanced rocket launchers above 17,000 feet in the western theatre command.

PLA has also installed an artillery bridge along the area overseeing the Indo-China border, as reported by Chinese army’s official newspaper on Monday.

PLA Daily claims that the brigade is situated 5,200 metres above sea level in the Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region (XUAR). Without divulging the exact location, the newspaper added that the paraphernalia is kept in an area with snowy sharp peaks.

Also read: Philippines' Duterte says he will send navy ships in South China Sea to assert claim over resources

The report adds that the launchers were introduced in the PLA in 2019. According to the South China Morning Post, the report did not clearly define the type of weapon, but simply referred to it as a long-range rocket capable of precision strikes.

Also read: US, Japan showcase alliance, resolve in dealing with aggressive China

As winter recedes, the PLA is strengthening its forces along the border. On the same day as the reports, Indian ambassador Vikram Misri talked about the importance of maintaining peace along the border in the city go Guangzhou.

Recently, both India and China have held multiple rounds of talks to resolve the conflict at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh. The 10th meeting took place on February 20 when both the sides completed the withdrawal of troops from the banks of Pangong Lake.