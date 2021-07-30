CBSE 12th result 2021: 99.37% students pass, girls outshine boys; no merit list this year

Girls outshone boys in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 board exams results declared on Friday.

This year, over 70,000 students received a score of 95% or higher, and over 1.5 lakh received a score of 90% or higher.

This year, 99.13 per cent of males and 99.67 per cent of girls passed their board exams.

According to the CBSE, results for over 65,000 students in class 12 are still being compiled and will be released on August 5.

Because of the aggressive second wave of Covid-19, the board exams were cancelled this year, and the results will be announced based on the board's alternate evaluation procedure.

No merit list was announced for this year. The board decided not to announce the toppers as well for this year.

(With inputs from agencies)