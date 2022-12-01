Caught on camera: South Korean YouTuber harassed on Mumbai street, two arrested

A video of a South Korean Youtuber is going viral in which two men can be seen harassing her on a Mumbai street. The video has created an uproar as netizens are demanding action against both men. The video was shared on Twitter by a user named Aditya, which shows how a man harassed the YouTuber by grabbing

her hand while she was doing a live stream.

Twitter mentioned the Mumbai Police and said, "@MumbaiPolice A streamer from Korea was harassed by these boys in Khar last night while she was live streaming in front of 1000+ people. This is disgusting and some action needs to be taken against them. This cannot go unpunished". Later the same Twitter post was shared by the girl in the video admitting that she was harassed last night and didn't want to escalate the issue so she left the place without saying anything.

Last night on stream, there was a guy who harassed me. I tried my best not to escalate the situation and leave because he was with his friend. And some people said that it was initiated by me being too friendly and engaging the conversation. Makes me think again about streaming.

The video shows a man getting closer to her and holding her hand despite her protesting. As she walks away, he appears again with another man on a bike and offers her a lift. The woman kept denying to them in broken English that she lives nearby.

Mumbai Police’s Khar Police station has taken a Suo Moto action in an incident that happened with a Korean woman (foreigner) in the jurisdiction of Khar West.



In this regard, both the accused have been arrested and booked under relevant sections of the IPC.



#WomensSafety — मुंबई पोलीस - Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) December 1, 2022 ×