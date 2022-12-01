Caught on camera: South Korean YouTuber harassed on Mumbai street, two arrested

Dec 01, 2022

Two Indian men were seen in a live-streaming video by a South Korean YouTube harassing her on a street in Khar, Mumbai. The two accused were later arrested. 

A video of a South Korean Youtuber is going viral in which two men can be seen harassing her on a Mumbai street. The video has created an uproar as netizens are demanding action against both men. The video was shared on Twitter by a user named Aditya, which shows how a man harassed the YouTuber by grabbing
her hand while she was doing a live stream.

Twitter mentioned the Mumbai Police and said, "@MumbaiPolice A streamer from Korea was harassed by these boys in Khar last night while she was live streaming in front of 1000+ people. This is disgusting and some action needs to be taken against them. This cannot go unpunished". Later the same Twitter post was shared by the girl in the video admitting that she was harassed last night and didn't want to escalate the issue so she left the place without saying anything. 

The video shows a man getting closer to her and holding her hand despite her protesting. As she walks away, he appears again with another man on a bike and offers her a lift. The woman kept denying to them in broken English that she lives nearby. 

As soon as the video went viral all over social media, Mumbai Police was quick to react and registered a case of sexual assault on its own on the basis of the video. The accused were identified as Mobeen Chand Mohd Shaikh, 19, and Mohd Naqib Sadarialam Ansari, 20. The  FIR was registered by Mumbai's Khar police under section 354 of the Indian Penal Code for outraging a woman's modesty.

