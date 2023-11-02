'No power in world can save Mahua Moitra in cash for query scam', says BJP MP Nishkant Dubey

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, who first raised the “gifts-for-query” allegations against TMC MP Mahua Moitra, on Thursday (Nov 1) said that lady parliamentarian is trying to build a wrong narrative about the proceedings of the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee, after the latter walked out of the panel citing "unprofessional line of questions".

Earlier in the day, opposition party members on the panel and Moitra stormed out alleging that members of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) asked “unethical and personal questions” to her. They also claimed that the line of questioning was “inappropriate”.

The opposition members also raised objections to “personal questions” being asked by the panel chairman and ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Vinod Sarkar, saying that they were “demeaning to the lady MP”.

Dubey brushed aside her allegations, saying that appropriate punishment would be meted out to Moitra.

"No power in the world can save Moitra" given the evidence submitted by him, advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai, businessman Darshan Hiranandani, the IT ministry, home ministry and the external affairs ministry in the matter, the BJP leader said, according to PTI news agency.

'No power in world can save Moitra'

Sonkar also rebuffed Moitra’s allegations claiming that she stormed out because she didn't want to face questions.

"The committee's motive was to probe into the allegations of unethical conduct by Mahua Moitra. Instead of cooperating, Mahua Moitra, in a fit of anger, used bad words against the panel and its chairperson.”

“The Opposition MPs, including Danish Ali, Girdhari Yadav etc, unethically and in great anger, levelled some allegations against the committee... They walked out of the panel's meeting to escape answering questions on Darshan Hiranandani's allegations," Vinod Sonkar told reporters.

'Most unethical hearing possible'

Speaking to PTI news agency, Moitra lambasted the ethics panel committee, terming it the "most unethical hearing possible".

“Five members of the Ethics committee walked out on Chairperson's behaviour. It was anything but an Ethics committee, it was the most unethical hearing possible. The chairperson was reading from a pre-written script which contained most disgusting, invasive and private details of my personal life which have nothing to do with the hearing," Moitra told PTI news agency.

“I stand up for Indian womanhood and I will not stand there and be subjected to 'chirharan' (outrage of modesty) by some chairperson under his party whip,” she added.

The matter came to light after Dubey claimed to have received a letter from a lawyer named Jai Anant Dehadrai stating that Moitra accepted "cash and gifts" from businessman Darshan Hiranandani in order to "ask questions in Parliament".

He said the letter reveals indisputable proof of bribes exchanged between Moitra and Darshan Hiranandani.