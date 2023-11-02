India: 30-year-old man lay bleeding on Delhi road for minutes, bystanders record videos, rob him

A shocking case of apathy has come to the fore in India’s capital Delhi, where a budding 30-year-old filmmaker was bleeding and lying on the road, and the bystanders, instead of taking him to a hospital, were busy recording videos and clicking selfies, while others stole the belongings of the 30-year-old man, now deceased.

The accident happened at 9.45 pm (local time) at a busy stretch connecting IIT crossing and Nehru Place on Tuesday (Oct 31).

For almost half-an-hour, Piyush Pal—who got severe head injuries after his bike collided with another and crashed into a tree—lay bleeding on the busy road of South Delhi even as his life was slowly ebbing away.

Police claimed that they were informed of the accident only at 10.11 pm, Indian Express newspaper reported.

Nobody moved for several minutes until a few concerned persons stepped in to help.

Pankaj Mistry, a passerby who was on his bike with his brother, spotted a huge gathering on the road and stopped to check.

“I saw a man on the road, bleeding heavily from his head, with his bike a few metres away. No one bothered to help him, call an ambulance or police,” Mistry told The Indian Express.

Mistry said that he, along with his brother and another person, quickly hailed an auto and took Pal to a nearby clinic.

However, the clinic lacked adequate facilities to treat the injured man, following which they all went to PSRI Hospital, which took them nearly an hour to reach.

At the same time, a police team arrived at the accident spot at 10.30 pm, but found that Pal and another injured were taken to separate hospitals.

The police also found that Pal’s mobile phone, wallet and bag were stolen.

“It was only when we reached the hospital that we found Pal’s belongings were not on him,” Mistry added

DCP (South) Chandan Chowdhary said that a case under IPC sections pertaining to rash driving and causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others have been filed.

‘If only bystanders had responded quickly…’

The top police officer said that they got information of Pal’s death on October 31. The postmortem was carried out on Wednesday and the body handed over to the family.

Piyush Pal is survived by his father and mother, who run a general goods store in Kalkaji, and an elder sister who works in a bank.