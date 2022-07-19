BSF apprehends Pakistani intruder planning to kill Nupur Sharma over her remarks about Prophet Mohammad

India's Border Security Force has apprehended a 24-year-old Pakistani infiltrator who was planning to kill the former spokeswoman of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Nupur Sharma over her controversial statement about the Prophet Mohammad.

Rizwan Ashraf was trying to enter India through the country's border from the Khakhan check post in the Hindumalkot sector.

Upon questioning, BSF learned that Ashraf, a resident of Mandi Bahauddin of Punjab in Pakistan, was hurt by Nupur Sharma's statement regarding Prophet Mohammad.

He planned on visiting a famous mosque in Ajmer to pray for the success of his plan to kill Sharma.

Ashraf, who knows several languages including Hindi, Punjabi, and Urdu has studied till 8th standard.

He had attended a meeting held by clerics in Pakistan following Sharma's controversial remarks and made up his mind to kill her.

BJP had sacked Sharma for her comments and judges from the Supreme Court of India asked her to apologise to the whole nation after her remarks angered Islamic nations and triggered diplomatic strains.

Previously, a Hindu tailor called Kanhaiya Lal Teli was killed in Rajasthan by two Muslim men for supporting Sharma's derogatory remarks about the Prophet Mohammad.

(With inputs from agencies)

