In a major boost to India’s defence capabilities, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Kanpur has developed a path-breaking stealth technology called Anālakṣhya Metamaterial Surface Cloaking System (AMSCS).

The advanced technology makes nearby radars go blind by virtually vanishing objects, making them untraceable.

More about Anālakṣhya Metamaterial Surface Cloaking System

The technology is based on a textile-based broadband metamaterial microwave absorber. The material helps objects go invisible by absorbing radar waves. It effectively renders Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) imaging ineffective.

It’s being celebrated as a major indication of the success of the ‘Indianisation’ of the Indian defence industry.

The technology has been developed by a team of experts from IIT Kanpur’s Physics, Electrical Engineering, and Mechanical Engineering departments. Notably, it has been made using over 90 per cent of materials sourced within the country domestically.

The AMSCS technology went through extensive testing from 2019 to 2024 and turned out to be extremely effective.

The technology will now be utilised by the Indian Armed Forces and it has been licensed to Meta Tattva Systems Pvt. Ltd. for manufacturing.

Why is it a breakthrough?

In a world dominated by radar surveillance systems, the AMSCS reduces detectability and increases the survivability of equipment and personnel. It can help Indian forces establish supremacy over hostile forces, boosting the country’s national security and defence forces’ operational capabilities.

However, the technology provides opportunities for usage in other industries as well like aerospace and surveillance.

The people behind this advanced technology are professors Anantha Ramakrishna, Kumar Vaibhav Srivastava, and J. Ramkumar, along with their talented students and researchers.

(With inputs from agencies)