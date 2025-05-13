The hashtag #BoycottTurkey has erupted all over social media in India, following recent developments that have enraged many in the country.

The backlash in India comes following the reports that Turkish-made drones were used to target Indian soil, military posts and civilian areas. A growing number of social media users and influencers are calling for an economic boycott of Turkey in response to arming Pakistan for cross-border skirmishes.

According to a report by TV9 Gujarati, 2500 Indian travel agents, along with TAAI, decided to boycott Turkey and Azerbaijan.

Karan Agarwal, Director of Cox & Kings, decided to pause all new travel offerings to Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan and Turkey.

For the love of our nation, we stand united. pic.twitter.com/GqKKzQ4as9 — ixigo (@ixigo) May 10, 2025

Indian online travel agency Ixigo has suspended flight and travel booking to Turkey, Azerbaijan and China. Ease My Trip's founder said he was deeply concerned by the recent developments and advised Indians to refrain from non-essential visits to Turkey and Azerbaijan. In a post on X, he said, "Before booking your travel, ask - is the platform truly aligned with Bharat, or majority-owned by foreign regimes hostile to us?"

Why Turkey and Azerbaijan

The controversy erupted following the deployment of Bayraktar TB2 drones by Pakistan for attacking across the LOC and other sensitive areas. Turkey, Azerbaijan and China had openly supported Pakistan's claims for Pakistan's claims for the Kashmir.

Turkey, under President Erdogan, has sought to position itself as the leader Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), of Azerbaijan is also a member. Often criticised over its issues around Kashmir, and is alleged to have islamophobia in international forums like the United Nations General Assembly and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation. This will sting in New Delhi, especially since India had supported Turkey with "Operation Dost" following the devastation of the 2023 earthquake.

