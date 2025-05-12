India has firmly pushed back against claims made by former US President Donald Trump and his administration that the United States helped broker a ceasefire between India and Pakistan following Operation Sindoor.

The Indian government has said that the decision to de-escalate was made after a discussion between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) from both countries.

India says no trade talks linked to ceasefire

According to Indian officials, US Vice President JD Vance spoke with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 9 May, while Secretary of State Marco Rubio held discussions with External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on 8 and 10 May, and with National Security Adviser Ajit Doval on 10 May. However, New Delhi has clarified that “there was no reference to trade in any of these conversations.”

This directly contradicts claims made by Donald Trump in public statements, where he suggested trade incentives were used to push both nations toward peace.

Trump claims credit for ceasefire, India says otherwise

Speaking to the media earlier, Trump said, "I'm very proud to let you know that the leadership of Indian and Pakistan was unwavering and powerful... We helped a lot, and we also helped with trade. I said, Come on, we're going to do a lot of trade with you guys. Let's stop it... If you stop it, we're doing trade. If you don't stop it, we're not going to do any trade."

He added, "People have never really used trade the way I used it... and all of a sudden they said, I think we're gonna stop, and they have."

On Saturday (May 10), Trump also posted on Truth Social, saying, "After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE. Congratulations to both countries for using Common Sense and Great Intelligence."

India insists talks were military-led and Pakistan initiated

India, however, maintains a very different version of events. According to the Indian government, the ceasefire agreement was finalised after direct military-level communication between the DGMOs of both countries on Saturday, 10 May. These discussions were reportedly initiated by Pakistan, not the United States.