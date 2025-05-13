Tensions surged in Pakistan's Balochistan region as armed militants seized a security checkpost in Kachhi district and erected blockades in Rarhsham area of Barkhan.

Advertisment

On Monday evening, local authorities declared parts of the Surab district and the Zehri Tehsil of Khuzdhar sensitive while military operations were underway in numerous areas. In a statement, the Assistant Commissioner of Zehri declared several regions- Anjeera, Najjeera, Archino, Garm-aap, Gazzan, and Balbal- as sensitive.

Also Read: India-Pak ceasefire | Did Trump’s 'trade for peace' claim actually happen? Here's what India said

According to a local news outlet, The Balochistan Post, over 40 military vehicles and significant troop deployments were observed entering the affected region. This is believed to be Islamabad's counterinsurgency measure against the decade-long Balochistan Nationalist movement.

Advertisment

On the 9th and 10th May, while global attention was fixated on the Indo-Pak military confrontation, the Baloch Liberation Army a banned separitist outfit launched Exercise for Operation Herof, launching over 71 attacks on 51 different locations.

Also Read: Operation Sindoor: Can Pakistan use F-16s against India? Here’s what the rules say

Enforced disappearance and crackdown on civil society

Advertisment

Human rights group Voice for Baloch Missing Person (VBMP) reported at least 23 cases of enforced disappearances in April, including student journalist and aid workers. The Pakistani administration denies all allegation and calls it their legitimate counter-terrorism measures.

A 2024 Human Rights Watch Report stated that Balochistan is rapidly becoming a "zone of impunity" where disappearances, custodial torture and media blackouts are routine.

"The suppression of civil society is not collateral damage- it is a deliberate tactic,"- stated the report.

“𝗙𝗼𝗿 𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘆 𝗕𝗮𝗹𝗼𝗰𝗵 𝘆𝗼𝘂 𝗺𝘂𝗿𝗱𝗲𝗿, 𝗺𝗮𝗻𝘆 𝗺𝗼𝗿𝗲 𝘄𝗶𝗹𝗹 𝗿𝗶𝘀𝗲”: 𝗗𝗿. 𝗠𝗮𝗵𝗿𝗮𝗻𝗴 𝗕𝗮𝗹𝗼𝗰𝗵’𝘀 𝗦𝗽𝗲𝗲𝗰𝗵 𝗶𝗻 𝗤𝘂𝗲𝘁𝘁𝗮 𝗼𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗻 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗰𝗵 𝗔𝗴𝗮𝗶𝗻𝘀𝘁 𝗕𝗮𝗹𝗼𝗰𝗵 𝗚𝗲𝗻𝗼𝗰𝗶𝗱𝗲 𝗳𝗿𝗼𝗺 𝗜𝘀𝗹𝗮𝗺𝗮𝗯𝗮𝗱:… pic.twitter.com/LeDiuZV4mu — Baloch Yakjehti Committee (@BalochYakjehtiC) May 11, 2025

The Balochistan Home Department on May 6 withdrawn the detention orders of 150 political workers and activists. However it didn't release Baloch Yakjehti Committee leader Dr. Maharang Baloch and six others under public order law.

Also Read: PM Narendra Modi declares Operation Sindoor as policy, lists 3 pillars of India's new anti-terrorism doctrine

Calls for Independence

On May 9 a known writer Mir Yar Baloch has claimed independence from Pakistan. He has called for support from Indian Government and United Nations. In a series of post on X he requested for UN peacekeeping forces to be deployed at Balochistan and demanded the removal of Pakistani army from the region. He also urged to India to allow Balochistan embassy in New Delhi.

Balochistan is rich in mineral resources and the largest, least populated and least developed region. In an interview Former Prime Minister of Pakistan Shahid Khaqan Abbasi raised concerns that state is losing control of Balochistan. Even senior government officials are not able to move without security escorts. “After dark, the state’s presence on the ground virtually disappears,” he said,"This is not a breakdown in law and order—it is a sign of the state’s fading authority.”

Also Read: What is PKK and who is its jailed founder Abdullah Ocalan? Group declares end to war against Turkey, to lay down arms