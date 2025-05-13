India will be briefing foreign defence attachés on Operation Sindoor, which saw India striking on terror headquarters based in Pakistani territory.

The operation, launched in the wee hours of May 7, saw Indian strikes on Markaz Subhan Allah in Bahawalpur, which is a JeM stronghold; Markaz Taiba in Muridke, which is LeT base; Mehmoona Joya in Sialkot and Muzaffarabad in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, Kotli, Bimber, and other places.

Strikes were made in response to the dastardly Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 by Pakistani terrorists, which killed 26 civilians, including one Nepali national. The attack was by The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

In the operation, India used several India-made defence assets, including Akash Air Defence Missile System, an indigenous medium-range surface-to-air missile (SAM) system developed by India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). Air Marshal AK Bharti, on Monday pointed to its “stellar performance” in creating an effective air defence environment, shooting down drones and missiles launched by the Pakistani side towards India.

India also used BrahMos, developed by BrahMos Aerospace (a joint venture between India’s DRDO and Russia’s NPO Mashinostroyeniya), which delivered precise, high-impact strikes, significantly damaging Pakistan’s military infrastructure.

On Monday, during his address to the nation, Indian PM Modi, lauded the role of Indian defence assets, including the ones developed in the country. He said, "We have defeated Pakistan every time on the battlefield. And this time Operation Sindoor has added a new dimension."

Further explaining, "We have displayed our capabilities in the deserts and mountains and also proved our superiority in new age warfare. During this operation, the credibility of our Made in India weapons was also proven. Today, the world is witnessing that in 21st-century warfare, the time has come for Made in India defence equipment."

The Indian military also confirmed the wreckage of Turkish drones and Chinese PL-15 missiles, which were launched from the Pakistani side. Indian air defences, particularly the Akash system, intercepted or neutralised Turkish drones. The successes of Indian systems and limitations of Pakistani military hardware, which were of Turkish and Chinese origin, are already much talked about and likely to be part of the briefing later today, in which defence attachés are expected to ask these questions. The Turkish drone swarm was ineffective, and Chinese missiles were intercepted by the Indian side when Pakistan launched the attack.