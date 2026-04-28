/Bihar govt makes Vande Mataram mandatory before any programme for all educational institutions

The Bihar government has directed all government educational institutions in the state to begin their programmes with the national song Vande Mataram, according to an official order issued recently. Institutions have also been instructed to conclude events with the state song Mere Bharat Ke Kanth Haar.

The directive was circulated to senior officials across departments, including additional chief secretaries, principal secretaries, secretaries, department heads, the director general of police, divisional commissioners and district magistrates, ensuring its implementation across the state.

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Reacting to the move, Union Minister Chirag Paswan said that guidelines issued earlier by the Ministry of Home Affairs had stated that “Vande Mataram” should be accorded the same respect as the national anthem. He added that people should stand and observe proper decorum when it is played, and that it should be sung alongside the national anthem wherever applicable.

Meanwhile, Rashtriya Janata Dal MP Abhay Kushwaha offered a differing view. As reported by IANS, he said that schools have traditionally sung a variety of songs before classes, each carrying different themes and messages. He noted that it is not necessary for “Vande Mataram” alone to be sung in every institution.

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