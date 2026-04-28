Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /India
  • /Bihar govt makes Vande Mataram mandatory before any programme for all educational institutions

Bihar govt makes Vande Mataram mandatory before any programme for all educational institutions

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Apr 28, 2026, 20:11 IST | Updated: Apr 28, 2026, 20:11 IST
Bihar govt makes Vande Mataram mandatory before any programme for all educational institutions

Indian flag for representation Photograph: (ANI)

Story highlights

The Bihar government mandated starting educational programmes with Vande Mataram and ending with the state song. The directive sparked political debate over nationalism, mandatory protocols, and traditional school practices.

The Bihar government has directed all government educational institutions in the state to begin their programmes with the national song Vande Mataram, according to an official order issued recently. Institutions have also been instructed to conclude events with the state song Mere Bharat Ke Kanth Haar.

Also read: LPG price hike likely from May 1? New booking & eKYC rules kick in: Check inside

The directive was circulated to senior officials across departments, including additional chief secretaries, principal secretaries, secretaries, department heads, the director general of police, divisional commissioners and district magistrates, ensuring its implementation across the state.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Also read: PM Modi plays friendly football game with young footballers in Gangtok | In Pics

Reacting to the move, Union Minister Chirag Paswan said that guidelines issued earlier by the Ministry of Home Affairs had stated that “Vande Mataram” should be accorded the same respect as the national anthem. He added that people should stand and observe proper decorum when it is played, and that it should be sung alongside the national anthem wherever applicable.

Also read: Heatwave grips Jammu as Kashmir sees unseasonal warmth, MeT issues advisory

Trending Stories

Meanwhile, Rashtriya Janata Dal MP Abhay Kushwaha offered a differing view. As reported by IANS, he said that schools have traditionally sung a variety of songs before classes, each carrying different themes and messages. He noted that it is not necessary for “Vande Mataram” alone to be sung in every institution.

Also read: Rini Sampath becomes 1st South Asian to run for Washington DC mayoral election

The directive has sparked mixed reactions on social media, with some users welcoming the move as a reflection of nationalism, while others criticised the government for making it mandatory.

Also read: India overtakes major powers to become one of top 5 global military spenders; what about Pakistan?

About the Author

Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

Share on twitter

Gulshan Parveen

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...Read More

Trending Topics