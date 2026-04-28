/Rini Sampath: India-born woman becomes 1st South Asian to run for Washington DC mayoral election

In a historic first for Washington DC, India-born cybersecurity expert Rini Sampath has entered the mayoral race, becoming the first South Asian to contest the city’s top elected office. Sampath, 31, was born in Tamil Nadu’s Theni and moved to the US at the age of seven. She has lived in Washington DC for more than a decade and currently works as a government contractor. A member of the Democratic Party, she has framed her campaign around improving local governance and reconnecting residents with city leadership.

“I am a proud immigrant who moved to this country when I was 7. My family came to pursue the American Dream, and I am passionate about making that dream a reality for every DC resident,” Sampath wrote on X, responding to a post telling her to “go home to India”. Announcing her candidacy, she said many residents feel disconnected from local governance despite being deeply engaged with federal politics. “I want to change that,” she added.

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‘Fix the basics’

Sampath’s campaign is built around the theme “Fix the Basics” and the promise of “A new DC”. Her policy agenda focuses on affordable housing, lowering rents and improving infrastructure, including repairing potholes and broken pavements.

She has also pledged to improve emergency response times for 911 and 311 services, expand access to grocery stores and fresh food, and redesign streets to prioritise pedestrians, cyclists and public transport. Her platform further includes investment in greener public spaces to improve the quality of life.

“As Mayor of DC, my priority will be to make sure our city lives up to its basic commitments to our residents,” she said, promising to “fix what’s broken” and ensure accountability in governance. Her campaign also highlights education and student welfare, with commitments to maintain safe school buildings, ensure stable staffing, improve attendance, and expand access to mental health support.

Opponents and political landscape

Sampath faces a crowded field in the mayoral race, including Janeese Lewis George, Kenyan McDuffie, Gary Goodweather, Robert L Gross and Rhonda Hamilton. She has criticised her rivals for what she calls unrealistic promises, pointing to a reported $1.1 billion budget shortfall. “DC needs a Mayor who is honest about the situation and laser-focused on fixing it,” she said. Washington DC has long been dominated by the Democratic Party and has not elected a Republican mayor since 1975, when the current mayoral system was established.

Backing and upcoming elections