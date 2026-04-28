/Trump unhappy with Iran's proposal over nuclear postponement clause

US President Donald Trump is reportedly dissatisfied with the recent proposal from Iran to end the war. According to Trump's advisors, who have briefed on the recent discussions in the White House Situation Room, on April 27, the proposal called for the withdrawal of the US blockade in the Persian Gulf, but would set aside the discussion on nuclear enrichment after the war ends, according to US and Iranian officials familiar with details of the negotiations as reported by the NYT.

Why is Trump unhappy?

Postponing nuclear negotiations with Iran will make it difficult for Trump to declare victory, as the midterm election approaches in the US. He has repeatedly insisted that Iran cannot have nuclear weapons, and Iran has repeatedly rejected the US proposal to suspend its nuclear programme and transfer of enriched uranium. The White House refused to make a clear statement on Trump's mindset, claiming that it did not want to negotiate through the press. White House wants nuclear enrichment to be addressed at the outset of any deal. The administration's "unhappy" mood centres on the nuclear postponement clause. Secretary of State Marco Rubio characterised the offer as "not acceptable,

Add WION as a Preferred Source

“The United States will not negotiate through the press — we have been clear about our red lines and the president will only make a deal that’s good for the American people and the world,” said a White House Spokesperson as reported by the NYT. US broadcaster CNN claimed, citing insider sources, that Trump is unlikely to accept the Iranian proposal and will not give away the leverage of negotiations by opening the blockade.

What is Iran proposing?

A proposal was transmitted through Pakistani intermediaries on April 27 as part of the renewed push for negotiations to end the two-month-long war. The proposal wants an immediate end to the US-Israeli military campaign against Iran, legal and military guarantees that the US can't restart the conflict, reopening of the strategic waterway while maintaining Iran's control over its operation and seeking US acknowledgement for uranium enrichment and delayed conversation on enriched Uranium.

Both the US and Iran claim to have the upper hand in the discussion; the US have the military, intelligence leverage, and the naval blockade. For Iran, the biggest leverage is the Strait of Hormuz, and the second is its enriched uranium.