/From video games to Trump criticism: What WHCD shooter’s social media revealed

Social media activity of the suspect charged in the White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooting has revealed his political views, including criticism of US President Donald Trump and other administration officials. Social media handles, which appeared to have been linked with the shooter, showed how content in his posts shifted from video games to raging political criticism. This comes as the investigation continues into the shooting incident at the media gala, where hundreds had gathered, including top Trump administration officials. The US President was rushed off the stage and evacuated from the ballroom as chaos unfolded at the venue.

The suspect, 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen, was apprehended at the scene. Allen seems to have been motivated by conspiracy theories related to Trump and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. In his manifesto, he wrote that Trump was a “paedophile” and “rapist” who needed to be killed.

What did suspect’s social media reveal?

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Reportedly, Allen, who opened fire at the Washington Hilton during the black-tie event, compared Trump to Adolf Hitler and encouraged those who criticised him to purchase guns, according to CNN.

A senior Department official confirmed to CNN that Allen was using an X account handle “CForce3000”. He was also using a Bluesky account with a username @coldforce.bsky.social. While both accounts have been taken down, a review of archived posts by the outlet provided insights into his social media activity, which echoed similar views sent in a message to his family members before the attack.

Allen mainly used X to post about video games in 2022, with dozens of short videos posted on his YouTube channel featuring the popular Nintendo game Super Smash Bros. However, by 2024, he had started resharing political content from other users. His reshared posts on X often compared Trump to Hitler and called to nullify that year’s election results. Allen also retweeted posts suggesting that the attempted assassination of Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, could have been staged.

“Everyone already knows Trump is a f**king awful person in multiple dimensions and no one has done sh*t,” the “coldforce” account wrote in April 2025.

He also advocated for gun possession and purchases. “Best time to buy a gun was days ago,” he posted in December 2025, adding, “second best time is today.”

In a post last month, Allen accused Trump of being a “traitor” to the United States.