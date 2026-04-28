/LPG rule changes: Price hike likely from May 1? New booking and eKYC rules kick in: All you need to know

Amid West Asia tensions, LPG prices may be revised on May 1 after recent hikes. The government has tightened booking rules, introduced OTP-based delivery checks, and mandated Aadhaar eKYC for Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana users to ensure subsidy benefits.
Amid the ongoing West Asia conflict, LPG consumers are closely watching the next price revision as global energy markets remain volatile. Oil marketing companies often revise prices of LPG at the start of every month, making May 1 the next important date for price revision. Last month, domestic LPG cylinder prices surged by Rs 60, while commercial cylinders experienced multiple hikes.
Prices of domestic LPG have increased in recent months. A 14.2 kg household cylinder saw a rise of Rs 60 in April. Commercial users experienced sharper hikes, with the 19 kg cylinder becoming costlier by ₹196 in April across metro cities, following an earlier increase of Rs 114.5 on March 7 and another hike of around Rs 28–Rs 31 on March 1.
Yes, another price revision is widely expected at the start of May as global crude markets remain volatile amid the ongoing West Asia war. Fresh revisions are likely from May 1, along with possible changes in booking and delivery systems. Reports suggest that the new LPG cylinder rules are being discussed after the government executed stricter norms on usage and distribution.
The government has tightened booking norms for LPG cylinders. In urban areas, consumers must now wait 25 days between bookings, compared to the earlier 21-day gap, while in rural regions the interval can extend up to 45 days. Delivery procedures have also been revised, with OTP-based authentication introduced and likely to remain in place. Officials say these measures are intended to curb the misuse and diversion of subsidised cylinders. Currently, about 98 per cent of bookings are made online, and nearly 94 per cent of deliveries are verified using authentication codes.
The government has made Aadhaar-based eKYC compulsory for beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY), but only for those who have not yet completed the process. Other LPG consumers do not need to undergo eKYC again if it has already been done. For PMUY beneficiaries, the authentication is required just once in a financial year. This verification is necessary to continue receiving targeted subsidy benefits after seven refills, beginning with the eighth refill.