/LPG rule changes: Price hike likely from May 1? New booking and eKYC rules kick in: All you need to know

The government has tightened booking norms for LPG cylinders. In urban areas, consumers must now wait 25 days between bookings, compared to the earlier 21-day gap, while in rural regions the interval can extend up to 45 days. Delivery procedures have also been revised, with OTP-based authentication introduced and likely to remain in place. Officials say these measures are intended to curb the misuse and diversion of subsidised cylinders. Currently, about 98 per cent of bookings are made online, and nearly 94 per cent of deliveries are verified using authentication codes.

