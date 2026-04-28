/PM Modi plays friendly football game with young footballers in Gangtok during Sikkim visit | In Pics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, currently on a two-day visit to Sikkim, is set to launch a Rs 4,000 crore development package with roads, bridges, universities and urban projects. On Tuesday, after arriving in Sikkim, he shared pictures of himself playing football with youngsters in Gangtok.
Wearing a blue sports jacket adorned with the tricolour, Narendra Modi was seen walking alongside a group of young footballers dressed in matching kits, each holding a football, in what appeared to be a relaxed morning session on the field.
PM Modi is seen playing with young footballers, attempting a shot at the goal and successfully scoring. The goalkeeper is seen on the ground after falling while trying to save his shot.
Sharing images of interaction on the field with young footballers, the Prime Minister wrote in a post on X, "Nothing like playing some football with my young friends in Sikkim on a lovely Gangtok morning!" In another post, he added, “Clearly, an energising football session with these youngsters!”
The light-hearted sporting moment comes during his official visit to the Himalayan state of Sikkim. He is set to attend the closing ceremony celebrating 50 years of the state’s formation and inaugurate development projects valued at over Rs 4,000 crore. As part of his schedule, the Prime Minister will also visit the orchidarium at Swarnajayanti Maitri Manjari Park in Gangtok, which has been developed as a world-class orchid experience centre. Extensive security arrangements have been put in place across the state capital and surrounding areas for his visit.
Football in the northeastern region is widely prevalent in India, as it is one of the most significant sports in the area, attracting a lot of interest among youngsters and frequently competing with, or even outshining, cricket in states such as Sikkim, Mizoram, Manipur, and Meghalaya. The states of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Sikkim, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, and Tripura consist of nearly 3.8 per cent of India's overall population. Yet these states continue to reliably produce a significant share of the nation's premier football talent, typically one-third or more of the athletes in the Indian Super League (ISL) and other top leagues.