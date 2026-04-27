/Heatwave grips Jammu as Kashmir sees unseasonal warmth, MeT issues advisory

A severe heatwave has engulfed large parts of India, with 98 of the world’s 100 hottest cities located in the country. Temperatures have surged between 40°C and 46°C in several regions, raising serious concerns among authorities about the impact of the rising heat.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the country is currently experiencing record-breaking temperatures, placing it at the centre of an intense heatwave episode. In northern India, temperatures have crossed 40°C in multiple states, including Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, New Delhi, Haryana, and Punjab. Authorities have issued advisories in affected areas, urging residents to take necessary precautions against heat-related illnesses.

In Jammu and Kashmir, the Meteorological Department has also issued warnings of heatwave-like conditions in districts such as Kathua, Samba, Udhampur, and Jammu. Residents in these areas have been advised to take precautions similar to those in other heat-affected regions.

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Meanwhile, in the Kashmir Valley, the Meteorological Department has forecast afternoon thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds at several locations, offering some relief from the prevailing heat.

“Since February, there has been almost no precipitation, and temperatures have been consistently 10–15°C above normal. In the Kashmir division, conditions in March and April have been unusually warm. Although some rainfall is expected, we are still facing a deficit of around 60% due to the prolonged dry spell and rising temperatures. Heatwave conditions are being observed in many parts of India, including the plains of Jammu, and are likely to continue in the coming days. There may be some rainfall around the 29th, which could bring temporary relief. However, temperatures are expected to rise again in the first week of May, particularly in the plains of Jammu and parts of Kashmir, where heatwave conditions may persist. Currently, temperatures in the Jammu division are about 5–7°C above normal, while in the Kashmir division they are 2–4°C above normal. According to long-range forecasts, increased rainfall is expected between May and July, with precipitation likely to be above normal.” said Mukhtar Ahmad, Director MeT.

People are being advised to stay hydrated, avoid prolonged exposure to direct sunlight, and limit outdoor activities during peak hours in Various parts of the Jammu Division. Health experts warn that excessive heat exposure can lead to serious conditions, including heatstroke.

The tourist visiting the Valley says they are pleased to be here during the peak heat wave across India.

“The heat has followed us across India from east to west. We came via Amritsar, where it was extremely hot. Every part of India has its own charm, and it’s truly lovely here. I feel fortunate to have arrived in this season, it’s perfect. It actually reminds me a bit of the UK, with its cool, slightly chilly nights but pleasant days.” said Frank, a Tourist from the UK.

Some tourists said they had expected Kashmir to be much colder than what they actually experienced. Instead, they found it quite warm for the season and did not feel the need to wear winter clothing.

“We’ve come from Mumbai, where temperatures are around 37–40°C, so it’s far more pleasant here in comparison. Back home, it’s difficult to even step outside at this time of day. We had expected it to be quite cold here and thought we’d need jackets, especially in April, but it’s not that cold at all. In fact, I’m enjoying an ice cream without needing any warm clothing.” said Prachi Rane, Tourists.